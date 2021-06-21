Prince William & Prince Harry's Feud Will Be Played Out In A New Book By A Royal Biographer!

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including Royal biographer Robert Lacey's book about the William and Harry feud, The Crown's false depictions and a royal divorce.

Veteran royal biographer Robert Lacey has released a new updated version of his book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult and the revisions are, well, tumultuous.

The revised edition touches on the Oprah interview, to the bullying accusations against Meghan from within the Royal household and what happened at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Not only that, but we find out about some false depictions of Charles and Diana's relationship in The Crown and chat about the Queen's grandson, Peter Phillip who has announced his divorce.

Want the latest royal news? Don't miss the latest episode of LiSTNR's The Royal Record here: