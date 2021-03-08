Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Confirm They're Having A Baby Girl & They're Stopping There!

In what can only be described as the most hotly anticipated interview of 2021 (so far) we finally have all the behind the scenes deets on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life!

Earlier in the year, we got confirmation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pregnant again.

Now in the Oprah 'tell-all' interview, this expecting couple has just revealed they're having a baby girl and their family is now complete.

AW!

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said during the interview.

Prince Harry continued to say that he is so grateful and blessed that they're having another baby, "we've got our family and we've got four of us."

The happy news that the pair are expecting their second child comes after Meghan recently shed light on her miscarriage after her firstborn, Archie, in a deeply personal opinion article in The New York Times.

She opened up about her experience and debunked the myths around miscarriage where she wrote, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

While the news of their daughter comes with much excitement, the couple also said they won't have any more children following their baby girl's arrival and that "two is it."

We couldn't be more excited for this new happy family! Congratulations.

