Prince Charles Tests COVID Positive Days After Visiting Queen

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Charles' office said in a statement on Twitter.

The Prince of Wales is self-isolating after his results arrived on Thursday, sources from the Royal Family say he met the Queen just two days ago in Windsor.

The monarch has shown no signs of symptoms but is being monitored, while Camilla has tested negative to the virus.

Both Charles and his wife Camilla have received their booster vaccination.

Queen Elizabeth had detailed receiving her first COVID shot in early 2021, yet the Royal Family did not make any comment on subsequent vaccinations, a spokesperson said medical matters remain private.

Charles, 73, caught the virus once in March 2020. At the time he had only experienced mild symptoms. Post

