Prince Charles Shares A Special Message From The Royals To All Australians

After months of bushfire devastation which has left millions of hectares across Australia burnt, over 20 people dead, thousands of properties lost and around a billion animals killed, firefighters continue to battle the blazes all around the country.

Now we have an official message from Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales to all Australians affected by the bushfires.

"We wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters," he said in the video.

You can watch the rest of the video below:

Bless him.

