Prince Andrew Has Been Stripped Of Another Title

Prince Andrew has been stripped of yet another title amid calls for him to also relinquish his title as “Duke Of York”.

Councillors of York have voted to strip Prince Andrew of his ‘Freedom of the City’ honor during a meeting at York Racecourse on Wednesday evening.

Prince Andrew received the honour in a ceremony back in 1987.

The Queen had already stripped Prince Andrew of all his military titles and patronages in January following sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre through his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture Darryl Smalley said that stripping Prince Andrew of his titles was a necessary measure.

"The honor is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly. Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city," he said.

"I was pleased to see councilors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents. The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse." - City of York Council's Executive Member for Culture Darryl Smalley

Despite calls to have Prince Andrew stripped of his ‘Duke of York’ title, the title will remain, as will his place in the line of succession to the throne.

Councillor Smalley said if Prince Andrew fails to relinquish the ‘Duke of York’ title, the royal family should take the “next logical step” in removing any official ties Prince Andrew has to York.

"If he fails to do so, the government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew's connection to York,” he said.

