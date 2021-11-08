The Morrison Government will unveil the future fuels strategy on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce the commitment of $250 million to help businesses make the transition to electric vehicles.

Prime Minister set to unveil $250 million electric vehicle plan

The announcement is expected to outline the rollout of 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country, in preparation for a predicted 1.7 million electric cars on Australian roads by 2030.

The Morrison government has ruled out introducing subsidies to make the switch to electric more affordable for Australian's.

The Prime Minister says the plan won’t force anyone out of their family cars, and every Australian has a choice.

“We’re not going to make people do things, this is one of the reasons why some people don’t like our plan because we’re not going around saying "you have to buy this and you have to pay more for this.” What our plan is about is facilitating and supporting people’s choices.”

It's hoped that transitioning more vehicles to electric will slash carbon emissions by more than 8 million tonnes by 2035.

This comes after Australia committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 in October.

