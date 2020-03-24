Prime Minister Scott Morrison Updates Australia On Government's COVID19 Response

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed Australia in a late-night press conference after a National Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister has shared details of the government's latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions Extended From Midnight Wednesday

Cafes are closed (takeaway is still okay)

Food courts in shopping centres will not be allowed to operate (takeaway is sill okay). Retail outlets within shopping centres will continue to operate.

Auction houses can no longer continue.

Real estate auctions and open inspections can no longer continue.

Outdoor and indoor markets (excluding food) will be addressed by states and territories.

Personal services - beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, tattoos etc can no longer operate. Massage is ok if it is for health reasons.

Hairdressers and barber shops can continue to operate as long as they maintain social distancing and only have patrons in store for 30 minutes or less.

Amusement parks and arcades, play centres indoor and outdoor, health clubs, yoga, barre, wellness centres, pools all now closed.

Bootcamps and personal training limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Galleries, museums, libraries, community facilities such as halls and RSLs to close.

Places of worship - weddings can continue where it is just the couple, the celebrant and a witness. Funerals, no more than 10 people.

Some other recommendations: Stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary that you go out. Going out for the basics like the supermarket, going to a medical appointment or going to work are ok. Visits to your home should be kept to a minimum with very small numbers of guests. Don't congregate in groups.

There is no significant change to schools yet. There will be a meeting with the education union tomorrow. The Prime Minister expects work will continue to extend distance learning. Schools will need to reopen on the other side of the term break.

