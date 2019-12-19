Prime Minister Scott Morrison Says He “Deeply Regrets” Holiday In A New Statement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has this morning released a statement concerning his recent overseas holiday amidst the NSW bushfire crisis and New Zealand volcano tragedy.

The Prime Minister received criticism over his decision to take leave during such a critical time, and this morning released a statement saying he deeply regrets “any offence caused”.

“Over the course of the last week I have been taking leave with my family,

“Our leave was brought forward due to the need to cancel our scheduled leave in January because of our official government visit to India and Japan at the invitation of PMs Modi and Abe.

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy.

“The Commonwealth’s responsibilities have been well managed by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister Littleproud and Minister Payne.

“As noted, given the most recent tragic events, I will be returning to Sydney as soon as can be arranged.”

The statement comes after a gruelling and early bushfire season.

So far, eight people have died, more than 750 properties have been destroyed, 2000 koalas have died, and other countless wildlife have perished.

Last night, Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton and firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer from the Horsley Park Brigade were tragically killed in a vehicle accident on their way to protect houses and lives.

