PM Scott Morrison Delivers His Thoughts On Joe Biden’s Presidency

Overnight, we saw Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, with Kamala Harris becoming the country’s first female, Black and South Asian Vice President.

So just what does our very own Prime Minister think about the changing of power in the States?

ScoMo joined the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi on air this morning to discuss his relationship with President Biden before also touching on the incident where he got stuck in a lift and the upcoming NRL season.

Take a listen:

