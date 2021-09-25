Prime Minister Says All Borders Should Be Open By Christmas

December 25th won't just mark Christmas this year, but the day all state borders should be open.

That's the Prime Minister's promise, telling Premier's state lines must reopen once the country reaches 80 per cent fully vaccinated.

It comes as Queensland and WA appear to be going about it on their own.

Scott Morrison told 7 he'd likes us to have our lives back for Christmas.

"Once you get some 80 per cent of your population that's vaccinated, it's very clear - I can't see any reason why Australians should be kept from each other," he said.

As for international borders, the Tourism Minister says it will be open by Christmas "at the latest".

