Prime Minister Refuses Resignation Of Barnaby Joyce Following Explosive Text Messages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected Barnaby Joyce’s resignation after text messages written by Joyce were revealed this week describing the Prime Minister as a “hypocrite and a liar”.

Barnaby Joyce issued his resignation after he became aware that the text messages would be exposed.

Mr Joyce apologised to the Prime Minister for the messages before offering to resign from his position on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison turned down Mr Joyce’s resignation.

The message is believed to have been sent indirectly to former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins through a third person, following Ms Higgin’s allegations that she had been raped in Parliament House by a fellow staffer.

The incriminating text message said that the Prime Minister and Barnaby Joyce do not have a good relationship.

"Tell BH [Brittany Higgins] I and Scott, he is Scott to me until I have to recognise his office, don't get along,” he said.

"He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time.

"I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie."

After the messages were exposed by Nine Newspapers on Friday evening, Mr Joyce addressed the media first thing on Saturday morning.

"When it came to light a couple of days ago, I rang the Prime Minister immediately. I apologised, he accepted my apology," - Barnaby Joyce

"I offered my resignation, and he did not accept my resignation.

"That in itself is a statement of a person of greater character. That is not one of a person of any form of vindictiveness, or pique, or a sense of retribution."

Mr Joyce went on to explain that his judgement of Mr Morrison was premature and occurred before he became Deputy Prime Minister.

"My view from the backbench about the Prime Minister was based on assumption and commentary, not from a one-on-one working relationship," Mr Joyce said.

"And, from a one-on-one working relationship, I found a man who has honoured every agreement that he's made with me, and who I have noted has honoured every agreement that he's made with others from both sides of the political fence."

