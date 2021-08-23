Prime Minister Criticises State Leaders Straying From Their Commitment To Open Up Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plan to open the country once vaccination rates hit 70% and 80%, has been met with stealth resistance, amid escalating Covid cases in NSW.

However, speaking at a press conference in Canberra on Monday, the PM insistent that the current NSW Covid outbreak was not a reason to abandon the plan.

Instead, Mr Morrison reinforced that lockdowns are not a sustainable way to deal with the virus, but getting all Australians vaccinated is.

“Our goal [now is] to live with this virus not to live in fear of it," he said

"This is not a sustainable way to live in this country, without those freedoms that we all cherish. We understand; all sensible Australians understand that there has to be restrictions" - PM Scott Morrison

The National Briefing

The national vaccination target of 80% means that only “highly targeted lockdowns” would be necessary, freeing up fully vaccinated Australians to travel interstate.

The PM warned state and territory leaders at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting to not abandon the commitment to get the 'country open', However, Queensland's deputy premier Steven Miles, said the agreement was made before the NSW outbreak.

Mr Miles, said potential border closures would depend on the Covid situation in NSW.

“We’re signed up and committed to the plan that national cabinet endorsed, but that was a plan that was endorsed before the NSW outbreak.” - Mr Steven Miles

Mr Miles, said that 'opening up' too early would mean some state and territory borders would remain closed to NSW even when vaccination rates reached 80%.

An updated from the Doherty Institute has been requested considering current national cases, but the PM insists the results would still proffer the same advice.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.