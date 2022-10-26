Join in the celebration of PrideFEST for Pride WA!

PrideFEST Fairday is back at Hyde Park in 2022 with more stalls, groups, food, rides and community merriment. Free entertainment onstage all day long including the Perth Pride Choir and Joan & The Giants plus Mix94.5's Tim Lordan will be broadcasting LIVE!

The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia is coming to Perth DIRECT FROM THE USA! Big Freedia has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Drake, Kesha, Charlie XCX and most recently rapped on Beyonce’s #1 smash ‘Break My Soul’.

Also, don’t forget to bring your pooch and enter them in the annual Fairday Dog Show. Enjoy a bevvie in the sun SHINE at the licensed bar from midday. Everyone is welcome!

Hyde Park - Sunday 13 November 2022, 10am – 6pm

Perth’s first Pride Parade in Northbridge in nearly 3 years calls for a celebration like no other.- so get ready to SHINE! Expect all the lights, colour, music and sensational costumes you’ve come to expect, PLUS Mix94.5's Road Runners and Kombi will be part of the Parade!

At the end of the Parade, spectators will be invited to join the procession which moves to Russell Square, where a free family-friendly community party featuring DJ Timbee, Dean Misdale and the incredible Kween Kong from RuPaul Drag’s Race Down Under. Party til midnight, partake in the food trucks or take a closer look at the floats on Parker St.

Russell Square start point - Saturday 26 November 2022, from 7.30pm

PrideFEST is back this November. Enjoy Fairday, Parade and over 60 other events celebrating Perth's LGBTQIA+ community. Visit pridewa.com.au for full details.