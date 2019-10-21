Pretty Little Liars Star Shay Mitchell Just Welcomed A Baby Girl Into The World

Congrats!

Pretty Little Liars Star Shay Mitchell Just Welcomed A Baby Girl Into The World

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has given birth to her first child!

Shay and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed a baby girl into the world on Sunday. 

Shay took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, posting a photo holding her little one's hand and writing, "Never letting go..."



The actress has not yet revealed her baby's name. 

