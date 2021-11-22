'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Will Be Darker And Grittier Than The Original

Well, well, well, it seems the Pretty Little Liars fandom is in for something grim.

HBO Max’s upcoming reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will be taking the beloved teen thriller in a darker direction, making it grittier and more suspenseful than the show we’ve come to love.

Unlike the original series, which followed a group of teens who were threatened with having their darkest secrets leaked by the anonymous antagonist, A, the teens in Original Sin will be paying for the crimes of their parents.

Fans hoping to see more of their favourite characters will unfortunately be missing out, as Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) seemingly shut down any hopes of the original cast returning while addressing the reboot in an interview with Variety.

“As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way. From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark,” she said.

So how is it going to be dark?

Well, Original Sin is being helmed by Riverdale’s showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which honestly could mean anything. With horror elements being engrained in his other shows, we’re just hoping it won’t devolve to the same level of insanity as the later seasons of Archie’s series.

While the exact release date is TBC, we can't wait to see what's in-store when Original Sin drops on Binge in 2022.

