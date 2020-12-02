Pretty Little Liars' Daddy Noel Kahn & His Partner Are Expecting Their First Baby!

2020 seems to be the year where everyone's either getting fit, baking a cake or just announcing their pregnancies!

Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty aka Noel Kahn and his wife, actress Kim Daugherty, have announced they're expecting their first child.

According to E! News, they're expecting their little one to pop out in spring, which if our calculations are correct, is early next year!

Brant, who played the villainous yet incredibly sexy Noel Kahn in the long-running PLL series, started dating Kim in 2018 and later married in June 2019, where Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale came as bridesmaids!

But, Brant isn't the first of the PLL cast to be a parent, Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis and Troian Bellisario who played Spencer Hastings on the mystery series have also welcomed children into the world!

We can't wait to see the baby pictures next year! Until then, congratulations!

