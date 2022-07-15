Pressure To Reinstate Pandemic Leave Payment Fires Up Ahead Of National Cabinet

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a snap National cabinet meeting for Monday to discuss rising Covid case numbers.

It comes as unions, state leaders and some MP's are calling for the Federal government to bring back the pandemic leave payment for workers without sick leave.

The $750-a-week self-isolation payment was scrapped on June 30 just as the third Omicron wave started to pick up speed.

The Acting Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said the pandemic leave payments which her party ended, is a 'lifeline' for casual workers and must be reinstated.

"Anthony Albanese said he would take responsibility and he would leave no one behind. He's failed both those tests," Ms Ley told Nine.

"[The leave payment] is there for people who just don't have finances to fall back on, and as we walked to the studio today, past the people who clean the train stations, who set up the coffee shops, $750 is a lifeline for them.

"What we don't want is them feeling forced to come to work to protect their family, to put food on the table," Ms Ley said.

While, the federal health minister, Mark Butler has defended the policy on ABC radio on Friday.

“That was not included in their advice. It wasn’t a matter on which they provided advice,” Butler said.

“We’re monitoring this situation on a daily basis. There are a range of points where these discussions take place ... national cabinet will be coming together Monday morning.” - Mr Butler

State and territory leaders from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the ACT on Thursday all called for the leave payment to be immediately reversed.

But Mr Butler told ABC that it was not financially viable for the government to continue all the policies they’d like to.

The end-date for the pandemic leave payment was decided over a year ago, before the Omicron variant emerged.

