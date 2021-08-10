Pressure to Prioritise Vaccination in Border Communities

The peak body for Rural Victorian Councils wants the state government to do more to vaccinate people in rural areas and border communities.

RVC Chair Councillor Mary-Ann Brown said that border communities are more vulnerable to Covid because of conflicting rules.

Chief Executive of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felecia Mariani highlighted the significant lockdowns are having on border communities.

"I think it’s really important to remember that the pain and the challenge for tourism operators doesn’t end when the lockdown ends because the restrictions to continue to impede our ability to really reactivate to the same pace and scale that many other industry sectors are able to do when we come out of lockdown.”

The RVC says that a proper vaccination plan for the community could help the North East get back on track.

The group are putting their hand up to work with the Andrews government to help with the border vaccination rollout.

