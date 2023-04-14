Presbyterian Church Move To Ban LGBTQIA+ Students From Leadership Positions

A major church group are pushing to exclude gay pupils from certain school positions including school captain.

The Presbyterian Church of Australia have submitted a review of current anti-discrimination laws for permission to exclude students from leadership positions if they are part of the LGBTQIA+ community or have participated in premarital sex.

According to the submission, students who fit this criteria are unable to provide “appropriate Christian leadership”.

“They would not be able to give appropriate Christian leadership in a Christian school which requires modelling Christian living,” the church submission read.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told 9NEWS that while he respects the religious views of the Presbyterian church, he does not support discrimination.

“We can’t see a situation where we’re inadvertently discriminating against kids,” - Richard Marles

“Leadership and the qualities of leadership are not a function of people’s sexual orientation and we need to make sure we have the widest pool of people for leadership positions across our society.”

The review was submitted to an Australian Law Reform Commission with a request to review anti-discrimination laws applicable to religious schools.

The government have previously made moves to prevent the active discrimination of both students and teachers of religious schools based on gender or sexual orientation.

