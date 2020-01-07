Prepare Yourselves, This Thursday Massive Aussie Retailers Will Unite And Donate 100% Of Profits To Bushfire Relief

Just in case you needed another excuse to donate, retailers will get together this Thursday in an ‘ALL IN’ fundraiser for the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster & Recovery Relief Fund.



Over 30 of Australia’s leading retailers with a combined network of 1,000+ stores have joined forces to provide 100% of profits from this Thursday 9th January.

This initiative provides an opportunity for people in each state, territory and at home through online shopping to get involved.





So far the retailers and supporting partners include: Abrand, Afterpay, Ben Sherman, Brixton, Cue, Dashing Printing, Dr Denim, eBay, FABRIC / TBWA, Farage, Globe, Hush Puppies, Kwik Kopy, Lacoste, Lee Jeans, Levis, Local Supply, Misfit, M.J. Bale, Nautica, Neuw Denim, Nudie Jeans, Okanui, Rodd & Gunn, Rolla's Jeans, Speedo, Stussy, The Iconic, The North Face, True Alliance, Ugg, Veronika Maine, W.M. Ritchie Australia, Wrangler, XLarge.

New retailers are getting added to the list all the time so keep your eyes peeled!



"The funds raised will ensure our trained staff and volunteers can continue to be there for the long-haul, helping people take a deep breath, take stock of their losses, and slowly but surely get back on their feet," said Belinda Dimovski, Head of Engagement and Support at Australian Red Cross.



"We’ll also be giving out emergency grants to help people cover essential costs as they start to rebuild."

Money raised by ‘ALL IN’ for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund will be used to:



1. Welcome people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs. Listening, comforting, making people’s wellbeing their number one priority.

2. Locate missing loved ones through Red Cross’ Register.Find.Reunite service.

3. Provide emergency grants to those who’ve lost their homes to fires this summer, to cover immediate and everyday expenses.

4. Stay long after the disaster has passed via 1:1 support as people recover, and resilience programs for the wider community.

5. Provide ongoing training, education and community outreach in preparation for the next disaster, be it here in Australia or further afield.



In conjunction with purchases made on Thursday, select retailers of the ‘ALL IN’ initiative will also be taking additional donations to the Fund instore and via their individual websites.



People wishing to donate directly to the Australian Red Cross can do so here.

