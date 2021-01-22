Prepare Yourselves, RuPaul Is Coming Down Under To Find Our Best Drag Star!

This is not a drill, king and queens! RuPaul is about to hit Aussie shores!

Stan has announced that we will be getting our very own version of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under later this year!

This will be the first time Australia will get their own beachy, outback taste of the eight-part crusade to find Australia's very best Drag Star.

You bet that RuPaul and their elite possy will be touring around the country in search of an Aussie star; no farm or beach will be left unexplored with destinations set from east to west coast!

We are yet to find out a specific date and who else will be joining the RuPaul team but needless to say, we cannot wait!

You can check out the official trailer here:

