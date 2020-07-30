Prepare Yourselves, A Mega Coffee Cocktail Festival Is Coming

If you consider yourself a coffee snob *cough cough* then this caffeine marathon will be for you!

Kicking off on Monday 10 August, Subiaco’s cafe scene will be bringing all things delicious and coffee for a week-long extravaganza.

There’ll be espresso martini takeovers, coffee-making masterclasses and even a next-level barista course for the aspiring pros amongst us.

Sessions will run twice a day at 10am and 2pm from Monday until Saturday, and it’s a dream come true for coffee addicts —think bottomless cups of joe, coffee-infused scones and coffee eclairs and you’re there.

There will be a series of coffee-filled high teas, coffee masterclasses and of course a coffee cocktail takeover!

You’ll no doubt either leave the venue with the perfect milk-steaming technique or a newfound passion for all things caffeine.

For more info, click here.

