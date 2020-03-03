Fancy yourself an axe-throwing extraordinaire? Or just want to get some mid-week frustration out?

Well, do we have the perfect solution for you!

This April, MANIAX Axe Throwing will open its doors to the purpose-built warehouse which will add an exciting option for your next squad event!

The world-leading facility will be located in the former Coca Cola site on the outskirts of the Adelaide CBD.

The Adelaide location is set to hold up to 100 people and will cost you just $50 a pop per session!

It will house one of their iconic 4-tonne trees with a duo plan to serve craft beer and cider to complement the food and beverage options on offer as part of your event.

Axe throwers range from individuals looking to try a new skill, parties with a difference for special events, to corporate functions for small and big players such as BHP, KPMG and Facebook.

They also run an internationally recognised League for those looking to take it up as their next sporting option, with the chance to compete on the world stage.

We could not be more axe-cited about this new warehouse coming to Adelaide, and yes you can legit throw axes!

