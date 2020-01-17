Prepare Yourselves, The Ultimate Boho Gin Picnic Is Coming Just In Time For Summer

You best believe summer is meant for one thing and one thing only, well maybe a couple of things.

Cocktails, picnics and just straight-up boho vibes.

The cocktail and gin legends at the Barossa Distilling Co. are doing just that and bringing all our summer dreams to life by hosting two gorgeous Boho Picnics filled with all of the above and more.

There will be an arvo or evening session, you can choose to lounge in a rustic, boho-styled wonderland beneath the Barossa sunshine or the twinkle of fairy lights at dusk.

You can absolutely expect all things gin, cocktails, and wine, as well as an array of delicious platters, courtesy of snack legends, Pressed Pantry.

You can also choose from the option of a private VIP Bell Tent (suitable for 10-15 friends), a VIP Area, or the RSVP Area — depending on the desires of your heart (and, perhaps, how many friends you have).

The VIP Area includes table service for food and drinks, so you can kick back and relax.

You’ll also nab yourself a complimentary drink — a bottle of bubbles and cocktail jug if you’re in a Bell Tent, or a G&T or wine if you’re in the VIP Area.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.