Prepare Your Bellies, This Pizzeria Is Slinging Free Pizzas Tonight Only

Finally, the news you never thought you'd see.

Free. Pizza. Tonight only!

Need we say more?

The legends at Etica wanted to give back to the community who have been supporting them through this difficult time with free Margherita pizzas all night long.

“Our hospitality community is suffering,” the team said in a Facebook post. “We encourage everyone who’s lost work, doing it tough, or has had a crappy couple of weeks, to swing by and grab a Margherita fresh from the oven!”

While the pizzas are free, consider spending your dollars to support local business when and where you can!

