Prepare Your Bellies, This Mammoth 1.2m Conti Roll Exists In Perth

If there's one dish which has become ingrained as a part of a cultural right of passage within Perth it is the continental roll.

But, some crazy legends have decided up the ante on the humble shnack.

Introducing ‘The Conti-mental’.

Angelo Street Market and North Street Store have teamed up to deliver you this hefty 1.2m long which is roughly ten times the size of a standard conti roll.

So, trust us when we say, this beast is not for the faint-hearted.

The sesame seed sourdough rolls contain a whopping 10 layers of fillings which include 200g each of smoked ham, sopressa, pepper mortadella and Swiss cheese.

As any conti roll connoisseur knows, the end result is only as good as its accompanying ingredients.

That’s where the lettuce, tomato, red peppers, marinated eggplant, Spanish olives, sun dried tomato and mayonnaise come in.

It’ll set you back $99.99 but if you can find nine mates to help you, it shouldn’t break the bank!

The Conti-mental is only available via phone or email order, and orders must be placed by 4pm the day before so click here for more info.