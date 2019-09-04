Prepare For The Bush Fire Danger Period

The NSW Rural Fire Service MIA District would like to notify residents within the Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera Local Government Areas that the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period will officially begin on the 1st of October 2019.

NSW RFS Superintendent Kevin Adams said hotter and drier conditions means fires are more likely to start and spread quickly during the Bush Fire Danger Period.

“During the Bush Fire Danger Period, people wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit, which are free and can be obtained from your local Permit Issuing Officer or Fire Control Centre” Superintendent Adams said.

“The start of the bush fire danger period will fall on Tuesday the 1st of October and permits will be available as of that date”



Residents are reminded that as per the district specific permit conditions, no timber/wood/pruning’s are to be burnt during the Bush Fire Danger Period. Therefore, residents are urged to undertake these burns prior to October 1st. Residents are also reminded of their obligation to notify their neighbors and the Fire Control Centre of their intent to burn.



“We urge all residents in the MIA District to be vigilant and extremely careful with fire leading up to and during the Bush Fire Danger Period,” Superintendent Adams said.



“Everyone should have a Bush Fire Survival Plan so they know what to do on days of increased fire danger and can immediately put their plan into action if their home is threatened by fire.”



