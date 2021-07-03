Premiere Gladys Berejiklian Says NSW Is Finally In Recovery

NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian has addressed the state of NSW with an update on Covid numbers and lockdown restrictions.

According to the premiere, the lockdown, which is half officially at its halfway mark, is "...doing what we hoped for," in containing the state's 35 new covid cases.

Of the 35 new cases, nine were discovered to have been active within the community, visiting multiple shops and adding to the already long list of exposure sites.

Premiere Berejiklian says while the number of cases are on the rise, greater numbers are in isolation and the situation is becoming easier to control.

"The green shoots are there. We have not seen a huge surge in cases and we certainly feel through our contact tracing that we are not missing any chains of community transmission." - Premiere Gladys Berejiklian

With numbers rising, Covid tracing efforts too are ramping up, however, Premiere Berejiklian says in order for the tracing efforts to work and for numbers to dwindle, we need to carry on abiding by current restrictions.

"If you want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can, we need that trend to continue," she said.

Although we are seeing a positive change in the outbreak, the Government cannot confidently confirm whether lockdown restrictions will need to be extended beyond July 9th.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said there are still concern the virus could spread to the Western suburbs of Sydney and is employing people to continue getting tested.

"We are asking for a really strong push in that Auburn community, particularly those who have been around the Auburn town centre, because we have seen some cases where there may have been exposed in that environment," she said.

The Premiere is also pleading with Sydney residents not to ruin the progress they have made by breaching Covid restrictions.

"...I don't want to see all our good work ruined today and tomorrow because the weather is great and people deciding not to follow the orders," she said.

