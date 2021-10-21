Premier Will Announce Today When Tasmania Borders Will Open

The Premier will announce when Tasmania's borders will reopen and what it will look like.

He previously said only those who are fully vaccinated and test negative within 72 hours of their travel will be able to enter the state.

And not until we're at least 90 per cent vaccinated.

Meantime, the mask mandate is expected to be lifted from 6pm tonight, following our 3-day lockdown.

But, we'll still need to wear them in hospitals, at the airport, on planes and at events will more than 1,000 people.

Last week, Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed those travelling to Tasmania have to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative test in the 72 hours before they arrive.

