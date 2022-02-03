Premier Marshall Visits Flood-Affected Regions

South Australia's premier Steven Marshall ventured to the state’s northern flood-hit areas on Thursday to offer his support and gratitude.

Flying into Port Augusta first, where roads transformed into rivers after Monday’s deluge, the premier then visited Glendambo where the Stuart Highway steers the main access road to the Northern Territory.

Marshall said there was an undercurrent of “relief” in the region as forecasted rain overnight “did not eventuate”.

“There is some relief, we now have an outlook for a couple of weeks for much better weather, it’s going to be drier,” Mr Marshall said.

Inundated by about 4500mm of water, the premier said restoring the Stuart Highway was "priority number one”.

"No stone will be left unturned in our efforts to help our regional communities, who have been dealt a fierce blow with many extreme weather fronts over the last week..."

Marshall said the government remain extremely concerned about several pastoral families who remain cut-off by flood waters.

"While the rain has been a godsend for some of our farmers, it has been devastating for local communities who have been cut off because of closed roads, rail and other vital infrastructure."

"Emergency services are currently working on the re-opening of the Stuart Highway and engineers are working on options to expedite this process," the premier said.

The RAAF stepped in earlier this week, flying in 20 tonnes of essential goods and supplies into Coober Pedy, which has been isolated due to floodwaters.

Furthermore, additional supplies are being trucked and flown into areas in the state’s Indigenous APY lands, including the Pipalyatjara where roads remain impassable and dangerous.

