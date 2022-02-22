Premier Marshall Pledges To Invest In More Direct Flights

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has promised to invest $18 million towards more direct flights into Adelaide.

In a major tourism boost, the proposal would fund more international flights paths to places such as the United States, Japan, New Zealand and South East Asia.

An additional pledge would see new trade offices opened up in Germany, India and Asia if the Liberal Government is re-elected on March 19.

Marshall said the new trade offices would help develop export opportunities for local producers, farmers and manufacturers, in addition to a tourism boost.

"We are recognised as a clean, green state that produces high-quality products that can’t be found anywhere else," Marshall said.

"Our wine, our seafood and our agriculture are viewed as outstanding on the international stage.

"We want to expand on that – we want to have more South Australian products in more overseas markets."

A report from the Marshall Government reveals the new international offices would cost an estimated $5.5 million.

It comes as campaign rallies heat up on both sides, after Labor leader Peter Malinauskas made a promise to spending more on the health sector by providing more beds at hospitals.

