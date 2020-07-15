Premier Marshall Clarifies People From NSW Can Still Come To SA They Just Need To Quarantine

- Adelaide NewsPremier Marshall Clarifies People From NSW Can Still Come To SA They Just Need To Quarantine
UPDATE.
After the recent outbreak in COVID19 cases, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall made the hard decision to close the border to Victorians and delay the opening to people from NSW & ACT.
But, there is a difference between the different types of border closures which have left many South Aussies a tad confused as people from NSW & ACT are actually still allowed to come into SA.
Tune in below to hear the full explanation behind the new border controls:
