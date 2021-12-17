Premier Marshall Announces Date For Easing Of Restrictions

A date has been set for South Australia's COVID restrictions to ease, with the Premier announcing certain freedoms double-dosed residents.

As the state nears the 90% target, fully vaccinated South Aussies will be able to drink and dance in pubs again from December 28.

The cap on home gatherings will be lifted, as major events expand from 1,000 capacity to 3,000 under specific COVID measures.

Premier Steven Marshall says it's a win for businesses who have done it tough the past 18 months.

"I know this is going to be a big relief for a sector that has done it disproportionately hard for a long period of time," Mr Marshall said.

"We can only do this because of the great work of all people of South Australia."

A total of 64 new cases of COVID emerged on Friday, the highest daily amount since the pandemic began, as exposures sites continue to increase across Adelaide.

The new cases on Friday include five children, four teenagers, 31 women and 24 men - as testing sites become inundated due to interstate travellers arriving for the test cricket at Adelaide Oval.

The double-dose vaccination rate for South Aussies aged 12 or over was 85.3% as of Thursday afternoon.

