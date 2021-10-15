Premier Hints At What Living With Covid Will Look Like

Premier Mark McGowan has warned restrictions with NSW and Victoria will remain even once Australian border reopen.

With the two largest eastern seaboard states ravaged by the Delta variant, Mr McGowan said it was unlikely the border would open to them before Christmas.

“I think it’s bleeding obvious that you want to wait and see what occurs in New South Wales before any further decisions are made,” he said.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the state government to outline its plans for reopening as NSW and Victoria ease out of restrictions, despite Covid case numbers.

The Premier on Thursday did, however, allude to what "living with the virus" might mean for West Aussies with crowd limits and face masks likely to return.

"We expect that as we open up to infected states next year then we will have to put in place some public health safety measures," he said.

"It may well be for some venues that you attend, there are capacity limits," he suggested, "It may be concerts, football, major sporting events like that.

"It may be that in some locations, particularly crowds, there is a requirement to wear masks.

He did, however, specify that the focus remains on boosting vaccine rates, with borders to remain closed until the state's population is between 80 and 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

"What we have got to do in the meantime is get people vaccinated as heavily as we can whilst we get to that point."

Currently, 71.7 per cent of the eligible people aged over-16 has received a first dose, while 53.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

