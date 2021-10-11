Premier Gutwein Brags Tasmania Is ‘The Envy Of The Nation’

Tasmania is the envy on the nation according to Premier Peter Gutwein, as far as freedom from Covid-19 restrictions goes.

Boasting that New South Wales’ Freedom Day has long been Tasmania's everyday reality, Mr Gutwein said "there will no doubt be a lot of hoo-ha" regarding the Premier State.

“As of today, there are limits on how many people that can go to your home, schools aren’t open in New South Wales and in terms of their density limits, they have only half as many people allowed to attend events as what we do', the Premier said.

“So hopefully, they’ll continue on their pathway and that they will get to be as lucky as what we are.”

With Tasmania on track to hit the grand milestone of 90 per cent of residents fully vaccinated by December, Mr Gutwein said they hope to reopen borders to interstate travel soon after.

“Our expectation is that we’ll be open by Christmas. That’s the plan that we’re working towards,” he said.

Meantime, Australia reported its biggest vaccination weekend on record, with more than 400,000 eligible people aged over 16 rolling up their sleeves.

