Premier Considers Extending Mask Mandate Amid Covid Fears

A slight rise in New South Wales' Covid cases on Wednesday with 248 new infections reported and sadly two more Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 195 people in hospital, while 35 of those are in ICU.

The new cases were detected from a massive 80,317 swabs collected on Tuesday, as 94.4 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, NSW health authorities are debating over whether mask wearing will remain mandatory over the Christmas period in a bid to protect shoppers.

If extended, the rule will apply despite the state hitting the 95 per cent double dose milestone expected by mid-December.

According to The Daily Telegraph the call to extend the mandate comes as unvaccinated people in NSW will be able to enter the same venues as those who are fully vaccinated from December 15, prompting some doctors to push for mask wearing rules to remain.

Meanwhile, Premier Dominic Perrottet has intimated changes to Covid health rules will be reassessed in the coming days, particularly those surrounding close contacts, masks and QR codes.

“You know, I hate wearing masks as much as the next person,” the premier did concede.

At present, masks remain a required accessory in most indoor settings until December 15.

