Pre-Recorded 'The Voice' Finale Leaves Fans Furious

After a spectacular (and extremely popular) season, Bella Taylor Smith went home with the title of The Voice 2021 champion, a recording contract and $100,000 in prize money.

But something stuck out which left fans more than a little unimpressed, to say the least.

To navigate around the ever-changing nature of Covid restrictions, the finale of The Voice was pre-recorded, with multiple endings filmed to account for every possible outcome.

After such a solid season of the competition, fans seem to agree the pre-filming made the show end with more of a fizzle than a bang.

With 2021's iteration of the program being the second to end this way, all our fingers are crossed for a live finale next year.

