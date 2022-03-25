Pre-Departure Rules Ditched For International Travellers

Australia is scrapping its pre-departure testing requirements for inbound travellers from mid next month.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Friday, that from April 17, overseas visitors will no longer be required to deliver a negative Covid test before they arrive in the land-down-under.

"Given that the vaccination requirements remain and the masking requirements, the medical advice is that [the test] would no longer be required," Mr Hunt said.

Despite the pre-departure changes, overseas travellers will still need to show proof they have received at least two doses of a TGA-approved Covid vaccine and mask mandates will remain on both domestic and international flights.

In further changes, the Federal Health Minister also confirmed that he would not be renewing the Covid biosecurity orders.

The emergency powers covered mandatory pre-departure testing, restrictions on outbound travel for unvaccinated Australians, restrictions on cruise ships and anti-price gouging for rapid antigen tests.

The Minister said that these arrangements, which have played a significant role in Australia’s Covid response are no longer essential, instead he said it was time to “normalise Australia”.

“The country is ready to move on from the emergency declaration made two years and one month ago. I will not be renewing the biosecurity emergency determination,” Mr Hunt told reporters.

“That’s on strong advice from Professor Kelly and our other medical advisers; the unanimous advice that was given to me and discussed with the national security committee of cabinet.”

The changes coincided with updated advice for immunocompromised Australians and those over 65-year-old to receive an additional “winter dose” of the Covid jab.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,133

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 209 / 10

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,122

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 98 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 9,730

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 265 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 23,702

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,182 / 43

Victoria

New cases: 9,244

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 253 / 19

South Australia

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Tasmania

New cases: 1,786

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 24 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 15,871

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 899 / 27

