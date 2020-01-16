Power Outages & Flash Flooding Have Hit Sydney's South

Sydney has woken up to an extremely heavy downpour of rain this morning, with even more of a soaking expected tomorrow.

Power outages and flooding are currently being experienced in the following suburbs:

Bardwell Park

Bexley

Bexley North

Arncliffe

Bardwell Valley

Turrella

Lugarno

Mortdale

Oatley and surrounding suburbs.

The outages were first reported at 6:55am this morning, and are expected to be restored by 9:30am.

You can stay up to date with the latest outages here

Hit News Team

2 hours ago

Hit News Team

