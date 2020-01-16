Power Outages & Flash Flooding Have Hit Sydney's South
Stay alert!
Sydney has woken up to an extremely heavy downpour of rain this morning, with even more of a soaking expected tomorrow.
Power outages and flooding are currently being experienced in the following suburbs:
Bardwell Park
Bexley
Bexley North
Arncliffe
Bardwell Valley
Turrella
Lugarno
Mortdale
Oatley and surrounding suburbs.
The outages were first reported at 6:55am this morning, and are expected to be restored by 9:30am.
You can stay up to date with the latest outages here.
