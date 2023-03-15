Power Bills Are Set To Rise By Up To 25 Per Cent In Three Australian States

With the cost of living continuing to bite, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) today has revealed its default market offers (DMO), predicting electricity bills may rise to 25 per cent.

It is estimated that residential customers on standard retail plans could face price increases of around 19.5 per cent to 23.7 per cent, depending on their region.

At the same time, small business customers could also face an increase of around 14.7 per cent to 25.4 per cent.

The AER's decision will affect around 600,000 customers in South Australia, New South Wales and South-East Queensland who are on the default offer.

Residents in South-East Queensland can expect to see electricity bills rise to 20 per cent, South Australians face increases of as much as 22 per cent, and New South Wales residents will encounter a rise between 21 to 22 per cent.

For people who live in Victoria, the power bills will climb up as high as 30 per cent.

Nathan Hart, Energy Transformation Campaigner at the Climate Council, said coal, oil and gas would always be susceptible to wild price hikes because the price households pay was linked to the international market.

"Foreign wars shouldn't dictate the price Australian households pay to heat and cool their home – we can and should take control of our own power," Mr Hart said.

AER Chairman Clare Savage said this decision was taken after careful consideration.

"We know many households and businesses are already struggling with cost-of-living pressures. This is certainly a challenging environment for people to hear that further electricity price rises are on the horizon," she said.

"Energy prices are not immune from the significant challenges in the global economy right now; that's why it's more important than ever that we strike a balance in setting the DMO to protect consumers as well as allowing retailers to continue to recover their costs and innovate," Ms Savage said.

A final decision on increasing power bills will be released in May, with new prices to come into effect from July 1.

