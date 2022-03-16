Pour Yourself A Glass Of Milk Because We Have A Puss In Boots Movie Coming Soon!

We FINALLY have a brand new adventure in the Shrek universe! Puss in Boots is BACK and we have the trailer for you.

It's been 10 years since we've seen Puss, and this time, he's on a new quest...but this time, it's personal.

Daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Here's the trailer:

As for a release date, we're being told Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be in cinemas 'soon', so pour yourself a big glass of milk and get ready for another instalment!

