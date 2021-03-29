Pour The Herb Ertlinger Fruit Wine Bc Schitt's Creek's Motel Is Now For Sale!

If you're a huge Schitt's Creek fan, you'd be pleased to know that their famous residence, The Rosebud Motel, is for sale! But, there's a couple of things you need to know before you put down your deposit.

So, the motel is priced at $1.6 million US ($2 million AUD) and it's not actually named that, it's called the Hockley Motel and it's located in Mono, Ontario. It was also previously used as housing for basketball recruits! The property was last purchased in 2012 for $820,000 USD.

Now, there's also another catch. Apparently the inside shots done at The Rosebud Motel were actually in-studio shots in Toronto. But, it doesn't mean you can't create it into a Schitt's Creek theme!!

The motel is sitting on a whopping 6.7 acres and features 10 rooms, including a two storey manager's suite and a separate cottage. You can check out the listing here!

