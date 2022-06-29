Potentially Harmful Lead Dust Discovered At Adelaide Primary School

An Adelaide school is being criticised by concerned parents after dangerous lead dust was discovered inside the school a full two weeks before it was reported.

A public health alert was issued on Tuesday at East Marden Primary School after lead dust was discovered in one of the main school buildings.

The building in question contains the school canteen as well as a number of classrooms.

The potentially dangerous dust was officially reported by a teacher after it fell from the ceiling on June 8.

SafeWork SA along with SA Health attended the school to investigate black dust inside the Sapphire building on June 8, however, the school failed to report the situation to parents until June 23.

At least 90 students were subsequently moved to the school gym as the matter was investigated further.

A number of parents have complained about the school’s lack of transparency surrounding the issue.

Officials responded to complaints saying there were a number of factors that contributed to the announcement delay including a student-free day prior to a long weekend.

“Since that time testing of the surfaces and the ceiling space was undertaken; a report prepared; SA Health advice taken; evaluation of the building by contractors; and a determination made about the appropriate way to manage the situation moving forward. The letter was sent to parents on 23 June,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the school’s lack of communication with parents is being investigated.

“I am relieved to be advised by SA Health that the risk is very, very minimal indeed,” he said.

“Nonetheless, what I’ve been making inquiries about this morning – not surprisingly – is making sure that there’s been adequate communications in place between the school and parents.”

