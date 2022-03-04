Potential Spike In COVID Cases As Thousands Forced To Evacuate Homes

As the floods along the east-coast continue to wreak havoc for community members, there's a concern that COVID cases will see a large jump due to forced evacuations.

Transmissibility of viruses in emergency centres and evacuation sites is an area of concern, experts say.

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Korshid says COVID protections is the last on the mind of those in flood-recovery mode, but hopes vaccinations can slow the spread.

"There's no doubt that putting large number of people into enclosed spaces, people that have been through extremely stressful circumstances," Dr Korshid said.

"And for them covid is not top of their mind, it is likely to cause a spike in case numbers."

It comes as Queensland prepare to scrap certain restrictions from 6pm Friday.

Changes include the removal of the indoor maks mandate, which will only be required public transport, when visiting airports, on planes, in prisons, and in disability, hospital and aged care settings.

New South Wales

New cases:

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,000 / 42

Victoria

New cases: 6,545

Covid-related deaths: 26

Hospital and ICU admissions: 262 / 28

Tasmania

New cases: 937

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 5,446

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 284 / 25

SA

New cases: 2,047

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 106 / 9

ACT

New cases: 794

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 35 / 1

