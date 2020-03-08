Post Malone Responds To Videos Of Bizarre Behaviour

Post Malone has alarmed his fans and supporters with some behaviour at recent concerts and by the looks of it, there's seems to be cause for concern.

Posty has appeared heavily intoxicated on stage with fans taking to social media to post videos of him acting strangely.

The singer has responded to those claims though and has said on stage at a show on Friday "I'm not on drugs. I feel the best I've ever f***ing felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and f***ing fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t. But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f***ing fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."

We'll take his word for it!

