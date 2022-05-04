Post Malone Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend!

Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, who hasn't been identified.

We don't know how far long his girlfriend is in her pregnancy, so can't be sure when we'll expect a mini running around, but we know we're VERY excited for him!

The singer told PEOPLE, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said.

He also said it's time to take care of the people around him. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," Malone said.

The couple reportedly celebrated with family and friends in Southern California over the weekend.

The announcement comes just a month before his third album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is set to drop!

We can't wait to see a mini Malone running around!

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android