Post Malone Has Dropped A Song That Sounds Totally Different To His Usual Tunes

We're used to hearing a particular style of song from Post Malone. You know the kind, his signature slightly slurred, 'end of the night' sounding tune.

Well, get ready for his latest track 'Circles', it is the best kind of different.

It's got everything we love about Posty, but with a very different (and punchy) upbeat sound.

We guarantee you'll have this on repeat all weekend!

Grab your copy of 'Circles' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!