Post Malone Debuts New Bald Head Covered In Tatts!

A change is as good as a holiday, right? Seems that way when it comes to Mr. Post Malone. The rapper has debuted a brand new look online and it looks good on him!

Posty showed off his freshly shorn scalp along with some new ink in the form of a skull.

The singer captioned the post saying; "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin".

What do you think? Are you a fan of his new look?

