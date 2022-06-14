Post Malone Confirms His Fiancée Has Given Birth To Their Baby Girl!

Post Malone is officially a dad!

Back in May, we shared that the rapper was expecting his first child with his girlfriend who hasn't been identified.

And now, not only is he a dad, but he's engaged! Post joined Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed before he left his home, he kissed his baby girl, confirming the arrival.

Stern responded with, "What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?".

Malone confirmed, "No, that's my daughter".

When the news broke Post Malone was expecting his first child, he told PEOPLE, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said.

He also said it's time to take care of the people around him. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," Malone said.

We're so excited for him and his fiancée! Congratulations! (pun intended)

