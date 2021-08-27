Positive Signs As The Hunter's Unemployment Rate Drops

Some positive signs for the Hunter's employment rate, with the Labour Force's July stats showing the unemployment rate dropped.

The drop was from 5.1 per cent to 4.5 per cent for Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, and for the broader Hunter, it dropped to 3 per cent.

However Business Hunter says those figures don't take into account the period in August when we went into lockdown.

They also say our youth unemployment rate remains stubbornly high.

